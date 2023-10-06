VMBS branches open this Saturday in ‘Bank On It’ initiative Loop Jamaica

VMBS branches open this Saturday in 'Bank On It' initiative
VMBS branches open this Saturday in 'Bank On It' initiative

Existing and prospective VM Building Society (VMBS) customers will on Saturday (October 7) have an opportunity to solidify their financial planning in the second staging of the entity’s ‘Bank on It’ initiative, when VMBS branches islandwide will be open to the public.

Through the initiative, which had its first staging last November, customers will be able to open new savings accounts, reactivate dormant accounts, apply for a credit card or access a range of other savings, loans and mortgage solutions between 10 am and 3 pm on Saturday.

Latoya Grindley, Marketing Manager – Retail, said this move, which forms part of activities for National Customer Service Week, is meant to create an additional opportunity for the public to access VM’s products and services.

“We saw this initiative as the perfect opportunity to give back to our Members and clients as we celebrate them for National Customer Service Week. We know that some persons may not be able to get the time during the busy week, but would love to sit down with our financial experts and explore solutions for their financial success on the weekend,” she said.

She added: “It will be a great day at all our locations, with entertainment and giveaways. We look forward to having anyone who is interested in achieving financial well-being come on out.”

