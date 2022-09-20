VMBS Falmouth branch opens at new location Loop Jamaica

VM Building Society’s Falmouth branch has officially opened operations at its new location at Champion Plaza on Market Street in the Trelawny capital, offering a more modern look and feel, larger space, more parking and improved accessibility.

Paul Elliott, Deputy CEO, Building Society Operations, addressing a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the first day of operations at the new location on Monday, said with an expanding customer base, the branch has outgrown its previous space, also on Market Street in Falmouth.

“Our members were finding it a bit difficult to conveniently access the branch. We listened and we responded with what we consider a more comfortable and convenient location to ensure our members continue to receive the best service possible,” Elliott said.

He used the opportunity to hail the team for their stellar contribution and drive to nurture relationships with customers and to help them move closer to financial well-being.

“To our valued members and clients, you have made a great decision in choosing and continuing to choose VM as a partner in achieving your financial goals. We are always here for you and our commitment remains strong,” he said.

Branch Manager, Sean Taylor, expressed appreciation to the VM leadership team and the experts “who took great care in designing the space for convenience and ease of use”.

“As a team, we hope this will be just the start of bigger and better things for the Falmouth team and, by extension, the wider VM Group,” he said.

The move to the new location forms part of a larger transformation process being undertaken by the group to better serve clients through improvements in physical and technological infrastructure, as well as policies and processes.

The new location features a VM Express iABM, self-serve kiosks and a cheque depository for local and foreign currency cheques.

VM Money Transfer Services continues to operate from the 15 Market Street location, which previously housed the VMBS Falmouth branch.