VM’s new tech tool to manage massive Portmore housing development | Loop Jamaica

Financial services provider VM yesterday (June 14) signed an agreement for its first fintech tool to manage a complex of nearly 2,000 households in Portmore, St Catherine.

VM Property Services Limited signed an agreement with the Phoenix Park Village Association, under which PropMan, a digital property and community management tool, will provide a range of services to the homeowners.

PropMan is the first tool developed by VM Innovations, the VM Group’s fintech arm launched in 2020.

“PropMan is a collaborative and innovative solution that will only get better over time”, said Maurice Barnes, CEO of VM Innovations at yesterday’s launch and signing.

Barnes said PropMan “places special emphasis on community organisation, integration, safety and security”.

He outlined that the system currently has three portals, one each for property management, property owners and security, while portals for landlords and tenants were coming soon.

Maurice Barnes, CEO, VM Innovations, delivers remarks at the official launch and symbolic signing ceremony of PropMan, a Property and Community Management solution, on Tuesday, June 14 at VM Group’s Corporate Office in Half Way Tree. The platform was developed by VM Innovations Ltd.

Features of PropMan include complaints management in which requests can be tracked; electronic bulletin boards for dissemination of information and documents; invoice generation and tracking; and management of vendors, suppliers and utility bills.

Other features include e-payments via debit and credit card at no additional set-up cost; management of online meetings of up to 3,000 persons; sending of security alerts; and granting of gate access to visitors in collaboration with security providers.

Barnes promised that a native application for PropMan would be ready in a month, with even more features to come.

Lanny Mayne, chairman of the Phoenix Park Village Citizens’ Association said innovations like PropMan will help the vision for housing development “to become the model community in St Catherine and the wider Jamaica”.

Dr Maurice Norton, chairman of VM innovations, indicated that “more products are to emerge from the innovation pipeline”.

VM executives said PropMan was scalable for developments of any size, from two units upwards.