Voice note that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood is false-MOHW | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Voice note that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood is false-MOHW | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

New mobile messaging service to help parents launched

Keanan Dols to compete at FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest

She’s A Wonder looks poised for Information and Technology Cup

NEPA stepping up efforts to monitor air quality

Voice note that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood is false-MOHW

St James cabbie detained under SOE awarded nearly $18m

Tight squeeze: Man rescued after getting stuck between two houses

Service providers only a ‘ClickAway’ with new app

Who knew? Lisa Hyper got fired from a job on the 1st day

Fraser-Pryce aims to impress in Paris on Saturday

Saturday Jun 18

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Blood Transfusion Service says it is aware of a voice note being circulated claiming that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood. This information is false.

According to the Director of National Blood Transfusion Service, Dr Natalie Sharpe, “If you have received the COVID-19 Vaccine, you can donate. Persons wishing to donate blood can visit any of the 11 blood collection centres islandwide, including the most recently opened collection centre located at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.”

In order to donate blood, persons must be in good health, within the ages of 17 to 60 years and must weigh more than 110 pounds.

Before donating blood individuals are advised to have a good night’s rest, have a meal 1-3 hours before donating and wear loose-fitting clothing, especially the upper garment.

For more information on how to donte blood and to find a collection centre near you, members of the public may visit www.nbts.gov.jm

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

New mobile messaging service to help parents launched

Sport

Keanan Dols to compete at FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest

Sport

She’s A Wonder looks poised for Information and Technology Cup

More From

Sport

Christopher Taylor best placed Jamaican at Oslo Diamond League

Christopher Taylor earned the best finish by a Jamaican at the Wanda Diamond League in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.
Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Toyko Olympic Games last year, took third in the men’

Jamaica News

See also

‘Whether Unruly, One Order’ or others, ‘we’ll find them’, says Chang

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has signalled that with the state of emergency (SOE) now in force in St Catherine, members of the security forces will find the gangsters responsible fo

Jamaica News

Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine

Operational activities conducted in the St Catherine South Division led to the capture of a wanted man and the recovery of an illegal firearm, within the first hour of the declaration of a State

Jamaica News

State of Emergency declared for St Catherine

The Government has declared a state of emergency (SOE) for St Catherine.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday m

Caribbean News

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport

Drug prosecutor says this is a ‘first’ for country

Sport

Jamaica win Women’s T20 Blaze title on dramatic final day

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
There was tension

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols