Voice note that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood is false-MOHW | Loop Jamaica

The National Blood Transfusion Service says it is aware of a voice note being circulated claiming that vaccinated persons cannot donate blood. This information is false.

According to the Director of National Blood Transfusion Service, Dr Natalie Sharpe, “If you have received the COVID-19 Vaccine, you can donate. Persons wishing to donate blood can visit any of the 11 blood collection centres islandwide, including the most recently opened collection centre located at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.”

In order to donate blood, persons must be in good health, within the ages of 17 to 60 years and must weigh more than 110 pounds.

Before donating blood individuals are advised to have a good night’s rest, have a meal 1-3 hours before donating and wear loose-fitting clothing, especially the upper garment.

For more information on how to donte blood and to find a collection centre near you, members of the public may visit www.nbts.gov.jm