Volume of evidence in ‘Clans’ case leads to further delay of summation Loop Jamaica

The summation of the trial of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang in the Home Circuit Court has been pushed back to January of 2023, due to the substantial evidence under review.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes was expected to begin summarising the evidence of the prosecution and the defence on Friday.

However, the Court Administration Division (CAD), in a statement on Thursday, informed that those proceedings have been rescheduled to the start of the Hilary Term of the Home Circuit Court in January.

“The assignment of a new date for the summation was necessary because of the volume of evidence that is being reviewed, as well as the administration responsibilities of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who has been hearing the matter,” the CAD stated.

The summation is anticipated to be done during the first two weeks of the new court term.

The defence, in late September, wrapped up its final arguments in the case which began on September 20 of last year.

A total of 27 defendants remain on trial, with the only accused who was on bail, Andre ‘Bolo’ Smith, having been shot and killed on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, August 10.

Initially, 33 defendants were on trial, but five others were freed due to insufficient evidence against them, while Smith was later killed.

The remaining accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.