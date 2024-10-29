Buju Banton’s son Jahazeil Myrie is now a born-again Christian Manning Cup quarter-finals: KC dominate Tivoli; Mona and JC draw Disgruntled Secrets Hotel workers stage protest on Tuesday Property tax enforcement drive continuing in St James this weekend Over 70 roads to be repaired in 5 parishes under new REACH phase - NWA Continued rainfall expected in northern parishes until mid-week
Local News

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

22 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

15-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Voting higher in municipal by-elections than parliamentary contests

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

Watch: Ousted PNP member Karen Cross rallies support for Rose Shaw

JLP representative Duane Smith not worried over slow voter turn-out

Man City's Rodri open to Real Madrid interest

Watch: Tight battle, no hostility in Aenon Town, say voters

tTech’s majority ownership transferred to new leadership

Photos: Smooth voting in Aenon Town amid fierce contest

Slow start to by-election in St Andrew North West

Friday Nov 22

25°C
Jamaica News
Shamille Scott

1 hrs ago - Updated

Video-2024-11-22-13-39-33

Supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are turning up at polling stations in the Aenon Town Division of Clarendon Northern to cast their votes for Suzette Barton in tribute to the late Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane, according to JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang. 

McLeod-McFarlane death on September 1 triggered today's by-election that is being contested by Delroy Dawson from the People's National Party (PNP) and JLP’s new candidate, Suzette Barton. 

Dawson lost by 92 votes to McLeod-McFarlane in February's local government election. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Jamaica News

Voting higher in municipal by-elections than parliamentary contests

Jamaica News

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

More From

Jamaica News

New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz

Starting early in December, residents of St Thomas are to experience a revamped public transportation system thanks to a pilot project being initiated with two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) rou

Sport

Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa

Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma

Jamaica News

Every J'can must play a part in addressing school violence – Minister

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, is calling for a whole-of-society approach to addressing the issue of school violence.
“We need everybody

Jamaica News

Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands

Just over a month after being appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, retired Jamaican law enforcer Fitz Bailey is to act as Commissioner of Police for th

Jamaica News

Jamaicans urged to support coconut plant sale on Dec 6

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is inviting the general public to its plant sale on Friday, December 6.
General Manager, Shaun Cameron said that the sale aims to attract small and casual farmers w

Jamaica News

Feb 17 mention date in Westmoreland ‘Circuit’ for Mario Deane case

The case involving three police personnel who are charged in connection with the 2014 beating death of St James resident Mario Deane has been given a February 17, 2025 mention date in the Westmoreland

Support us

Related News

05 November 2024

Public schools closed for face-to-face classes on Tuesday, but...

03 November 2024

Hope's century in vain as England level ODI series against West Indies

29 October 2024

Soulful reunion: Boyz II Men fans relish nostalgic night in Kingston

10 November 2024

Bailey back in Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League clash against USA