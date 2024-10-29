Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

Supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) are turning up at polling stations in the Aenon Town Division of Clarendon Northern to cast their votes for Suzette Barton in tribute to the late Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane, according to JLP general secretary Dr Horace Chang.

McLeod-McFarlane death on September 1 triggered today's by-election that is being contested by Delroy Dawson from the People's National Party (PNP) and JLP’s new candidate, Suzette Barton.

Dawson lost by 92 votes to McLeod-McFarlane in February's local government election.