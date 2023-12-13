Vybz Kartel and Rvssian Reunite For “Go-Go Club Pt 2”

Longtime collaborators Vybz Kartel and Rvssian are linking back up for part two of one of their most successful tracks “Go Go Club.”

Two decades after he first dominated the Go-Go Club Riddim, Vybz Kartel is back on Dutty Money Riddim, a revised version of the older riddim that younger artists have illegally sampled. Rvssian obliged younger artists who wanted to hop on the iconic dancehall riddim led by Vybz Kartel that was released in the heights of the Gaza empire. At that time, Kartel released “Go-Go Club” on the riddim, which has remained one of his most successful songs.

Despite being behind bars, Kartel was able to get on the Dutty Money Riddim and previewed a snippet of the song on his Instagram account. “I wasn’t gonna post… BUT @rvssian AUTHORIZED IT #gogoclubpt2 coming soon !!!! #vybzkartel #rvssian,” the artiste wrote. The song might be called “Authorized,” as his son and others used the hashtag.

So far, several young artists have released songs on the riddim, including dancehall sensation Najeeriii with his song “PHAT PHAT,” which has 519K views on YouTube, Malie Donn and The 9ine’s song “‘Muss Shot” with 374K views also on YouTube. Rajah Wild and other artists have also released track previews.

In the meantime, Brysco has been begging to be on the riddim and released a sample that caught Rvssian’s attention, who said he did not authorize it and called it “f*ery.” He later previewed a second track that the producer liked, saying it sounded better.

In the meantime, Rvssian has set a trend by allowing younger artists to bring back one of the most iconic dancehall riddims. Riddims have been a dying breed as artists do not want to compete for sound, especially since many artists prefer to be independent- holding the recording and publishing rights to their tracks.

However, fans in the space appeared happy with the authentic dancehall sound. “Imagine Mon dem dey a road a run dung riddim and world boss get it, quick quick quick,” one fan reacted to Kartel’s track. “The principal has arrived!” another fan said.

Vybz Kartel and Rvssian have recorded a number of hits over the years including “Straight Jeans & Fitted,” “Get Gal Anywhere,” and the recently released “Sixteen” featuring rapper Trippie Redd.