Vybz Kartel To Drop 10th Anniversary Album Ahead Of Grammys 

News Americas, New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2025: Ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards this Sunday, where he has earned his first-ever nomination, Jamaican born dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is set to release the 10th Anniversary Edition of his seminal 2015 album, Viking (Vybz Is King. The album drops tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

This special deluxe edition from Adidjahiem Records/TJ Records celebrates the impact of the original album while introducing seven brand-new tracks, recorded since Kartel’s historic release from prison in July 2024. The album will also include classics like Unstoppable, Enchanting, Gon’ Get Better (sampled by Fifth Harmony), and Dancehall (now titled Dancehall Cyah Stall).

Kartel’s new music showcases his versatility, from the uplifting God Is The Greatest to the cleverly worded #AmOut and It A Tape, inspired by his signature catchphrases. He also delivers the sultry collaboration Porn Flick with Ishawna, the heartfelt Dreams Are Made Of, and the party anthem Str8 Vybz—named after his new rum brand.

“This album is special because it celebrates milestones—the impact of Viking after 10 years and my ability to create new music for the first time since my release,” Kartel, who this week also announced he has again received a US visa to allow him to travel to the US again. “It’s a full-circle moment with my day-one producer TJ Records and my trusted engineers Ricard ‘RedBoom’ Reid and Dominic ‘Troublemekka’ McDonald.”

TJ Records added, “All the new songs were recorded since his release, and it was an incredible moment to reunite in the studio, with Kartel finally on the other side. He never disappoints, and fans are in for a treat.”

Since regaining his freedom, Kartel has dominated dancehall once again, dropping multiple singles and two major projects in 2024—First Week Out and Party With Me, the latter earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. The winner will be announced this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

God Is The Greatest * It A Tape * Polite * Dreams Are Made Of * STR8 Vybz * Porn Flick ft. Ishawna * Gon’ Get Better Enchanting Dancehall Cyah Stall Unstoppable #AmOut *

(*Indicates new tracks).

The album is available for pre-order here

Check out Kartel’s Str8 here.