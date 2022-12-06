Vybz Kartel Trends After Kehlani Grinds On Black Panther Star Letitia Wright

Kehlani and Letitia Wright couldn’t help themselves as Vybz Kartel’s “Bicycle” blasted through the speakers at a London club on Monday night, and the two are seen grinding on each other.

In a now-viral video, Kehlani is seen twerking on Letitia, who is seen in a black outfit while the super raunchy Vybz Kartel song plays, and the DJ screams through the mic, “Wha gwan daddy, pull uppp.” Although the video is dark, other videos posted online by different club-goers show Kehlani and Letitia’s faces and another woman, model Eva Apio who is said to be dating Letitia.

The pair were reportedly at the Fabric London nightclub, according to TMZ, and were with companions Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, Emily Imagna, and others. While London is home to Letitia, Kehlani is currently on tour in Europe for the ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour.

Just last week, Letitia was spotted out in Peru with Koffee backstage. The artist has been on a high as she celebrates the success of the Black Panther movie, which is now the highest-grossing superhero film that opened with 1.3 billion dollars at the box office.

In the meantime, fans of both Kehlani, Letitia, and Vybz Kartel also reacted to Kehlani and Letitia grinding to the dancehall track. Kehlani has openly disclosed that she is gay, but Letitia has never addressed her sexuality despite speculations online.

“Never thought I’d see the day, kehlani grinding on Letitia to kartel bicycle,” a fan wrote online.

“My sister sending me that Kehlani video dancing on Letitia.. like who can control themselves when ANY vybz kartel comes on in the club??” another fan said.

“Letitia catching a wine from kehlani to kartel, proud as hell man,” another said.