Vybz Kartel & Valiant “Time Heals” and 10 More New Dancehall Songs

This past weekend saw plenty of new dancehall songs hitting the airwaves, including bangers from Vybz Kartel, Valiant, Skeng, Kraft, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, Popcaan, and more.

It’s safe to say that the days of dancehall juggling riddims are long gone as the genre morphs into a single-driven genre with artists choosing their own beats to record songs on. This also diversifies the number of producers available for artists to work with, rather than having a handful of well-known producers like it was when riddims ruled dancehall airwaves.

Over the past week, we’ve seen artists like Vybz Kartel drop a bunch of new singles, and others like Popcaan dropped full bodies of work in the form of Great Is He Deluxe. But the new crop of artists like Valiant and Skeng are working and showing no signs of slowing down. Dancehall is a genre where new music is always flowing since most artists are not constrained by major labels. With the advent of the streaming era and social media, the door is wide open for aspiring artists to get their music out to their fans.

Here are some of the biggest new dancehall songs over the past week.

Vybz Kartel and Valiant – “Time Heals”

Urban Islandz reported last month that Vybz Kartel tapped Valiant for his new single. The wait is over as the two grace fans with their first collaboration, “Time Heals.” The track was produced by Adidjahiem Records and Aiko Pon Di Beat. “Sorry mi baby, Di gyal a crawsis, Mi know di name, did aguh call back, A drunk mi did drunk,” Kartel sings. Valiant chimed in the second verse, “She still a complain bout di girl d?m, Mi toxic but who’s perfect? I’m still young, my heart surging, Baby girl mi wah hear from you.”

Valiant – “Top Meech”

Valiant also dropped off a solo single, “Top Meech,” which was interestingly released on a new riddim being pushed by TopRanks Ent called the Holy Vagina Riddim. The deejay released an accompanying visual with the song. The song was previously leaked on social media, but that didn’t stop Valiant and his team from officially releasing the full version. The music video saw the artists paying homage to Vybz Kartel with the license plate on his Corvette Stingray reading “Gaza Boss.” Valiant also drew inspiration from BMF founder Big Meech as he played the part of a car wash operator, a business he used to clean cash.

Skeng and Kraff – “Shottaz”

Skeng and Kraft drew inspiration from the cult classic Jamaican movie Shottas, starring Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz. The song was produced by DropTop Records, who have cemented themselves as one of the leading production outfits in dancehall currently. The Now or Never-directed cut saw two young boys plotting to rob a delivery truck driver, similar to the famous scene in the Shottas movie.

Jahshii – “Greatness”

Jahshii returns with his new song “Greatness” with an accompanying music video chronicling his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a dancehall superstar. “A far man a forward from mek mi tell yo dis, Dem no know bout ackee and red herring, Hundred grand round ya so mek them say yo rich, one in a million have a job in a weh mi live,” Jahshii sings over a beat produced by Poppinzrecords.

Vybz Kartel – “Corrupt”

Vybz Kartel is one of the most active artists in dancehall currently despite being incarcerated. His new song “Corrupt” is one of at least four new songs from the former Portmore Empire leader over the past week as he prepares to release another body of work. “Hey bwoy yo ago bun up yo too corrupt, cyan trust you with me head back me meds f*** up,” Kartel deejays. The track was produced by his in-house producer at his label, Vybz Kartel Muzik.

Plumpy Boss – “Bomber”

Dancehall newcomer Plumpy Boss came through with a gritty banger titled “Bomber.” The Bing Bang Studioz and StudioImpact-produced track has been gaining traction on DSPs, particularly YouTube, since releasing over the weekend. “Never surprise fi see when bwoy change up, Tuff chat and gun talk never phase us, Dem know how we do we ting from day one (mad),” Plumpy Boss deejays. The rising deejay also premieres a dark visual for the hard-hitting track.

SilkBoss – “Mommy Nuh Worry”

Silkboss addresses the infamous Gulf incident in his new song “Mommy Nuh Worry,” sharing his pain following several recent controversies that plagued his career. The song was produced by Scorpion Entertainment, Dee Side Records, and Icequeen Records. “Me tell mommy no worry, Things take a little time me nah dweet in a hurry, Pain weh me feel more while fi me tears done out shed,” Silkboss sings while playing the piano.

Iwaata – “Whisper”

Jettlife’s Iwaata takes us to school on the football field in the visual for his new song “Whisper.” The video features a clip of Jamaican wonder kid Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, who recently signed his first professional football contract with English Premier League giant Chelsea. “4X4 a kick like Whisper when yo hear me a show up mi register,” Iwaata deejays.

Ding Dong – “Krazy Krazy”

The dancing king Ding Dong maintains his presence in the dancehall scene with his fun new song “Krazy Krazy,” produced by Romeich Entertainment. “Gal dem a say we clean eeh, No grain a tall pon we TV, them know we do we thing neatly, and if me see a bag gal weh look boujie, Me ago throw my line and wheel her in,” Ding Dong deejays. The Ravers Clavers dancers also showed out in the visual.

Davido feat. Dexta Daps – “BOP”

Davido taps Dexta Daps for his single “BOP” featured on his new album, Timeless, out now. The club banger was produced by Sparrq Beatz. “Claim she nah drunk but she nice, yeah, Mix up di rum wid di wine, F— inna di club if yuh like, gyal, Party and enjoy your life (Mm-mm), Barbies and trees and booze, Club black like three John Crow,” Dexta Daps sings over an Afrobeats beat.

Popcaan feat. Black Sherif – “Celebrate”

Popcaan links up with Black Sherif for a celebration of life on their new collaboration, “Celebrate.” The song is among eight news tracks Popcaan released on his new Great Is He Deluxe album. The updated version of the project arrives just before the Unruly Boss hits the road for his Great Is He tour in Europe. “We outside pick up some gyal n guh link J5, Party Inna di hillside know every gyal a get wild, Rip to mi Dawgs dem weh gone, Di ones weh locked up, free up, woyoii, Love life suh wi very grateful,” Popcaan sings.