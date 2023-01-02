Vybz Kartel’s Baby Mother Shorty Reacts To His Fiancee Moving Into His House

Vybz Kartel’s baby mother, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, is again reacting to him posting several new photos of his fiancee Sidem Ozturk who appears to have moved into his house.

While there have been talks that Vybz Kartel has kicked his baby mother out his house, he seemingly confirmed the rumors recently when he shared several photos of his fiancee chilling outside his crib with a ton of police security protecting her. On New Year’s Eve, the incarcerated dancehall legend shared some new photos of Siden Ozturk outside his home with even more security.

“Wifey Protection Wife chillin at my #house the only thing missing is her #spouse! Anytime now #comehome,” Kartel tweeted.

Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson seems unbothered by Vybz Kartel showcasing his love for his fiancee on social media. She recently shared a video of a TikToker chiding men who try to spite their ex-girlfriends by flaunting their new girlfriends.

She also shared a message that reads, “I refused to entertain negativity. Life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in empty drama.”

Vybz Kartel and Tanesha Johnson shared three sons together after being together for almost two decades. The pair parted ways after Vybz Kartel’s incarceration. The dancehall legend started dating Ozturk around 2016, and the pair went public with their relationship last year.

Despite being incarcerated since 2011, Kartel remains one of the most relevant artists in dancehall, thanks to releasing a number of new projects over the past few years. His recent mixtape, True Religion, was dedicated to his fiance. Urban Islandz reported that she shot a music video recently at Kartel’s house for one of the songs off the project.