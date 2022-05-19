Wage review on agenda for re-elected Police Federation head | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
35 minutes ago

Chairman Rohan James (fourt left) and members of the Jamaica Police Federation executive (from left) Sergeant Tameca Thomas, Inspector Blanche Codner, Corporal Arlene McBean, Inspector Jacqueline Brown, Constable Nigel Murphy, Sergeant Lloyd Duncan, and Constable Koy Marriott.

Corporal Rohan James was returned as the chairman of the central executive committee of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF) in Wednesday night’s elections.

James got the nod to lead the body for rank-and-file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the end of an election exercise that culminated the two-day joint central conferences of the JPF at the Ocean Spring Hotel in Falmouth, Trelawny.

“I am humbled… that my peers have seen it fit to vest confidence and trust in my capabilities to carry out and conduct their business,” he said after the announcement.

James said his immediate plans include the finalisation of the issues surrounding the proposed public sector compensation review. He also said that he intends to complete several projects throughout the year, such as the digital-based system to accept, track and manage welfare applications by members of the JCF.

Also elected to serve on the executive were Corporal Arleen McBean, who is set to act as General Secretary, Detective Woman Sergeant Tameca Thomas, Sergeant Lloyd Duncan, and constables Koy Marriott and Nigel Murphy. Inspectors Blanche Codner and Jacqueline Brown complete the eight-member board.

A creature of the Constabulary Force Act, the JPF is tasked to bring matters affecting the welfare and efficiency of the constabulary to the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security. It represents the rank-and-file members of the Constabulary, which includes constables, corporals, sergeants and inspectors.

