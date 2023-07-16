Waiter ‘Patch a Grey’ offered $500k bail re 71-y-o shopkeeper’s death Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

The 24-year-old waiter who is charged with the stabbing death of an elderly shopkeeper in Watt Town, St Ann earlier this month, has been granted $500,000 bail.

Odavid Morris, otherwise called ‘Patch a Grey’, of Percy district, St Ann was charged with the murder of 71-year-old Herbert Simms, alias ‘Tall Man’, of Watt Town.

Following a successful bail application by Morris’ attorney in court on Thursday, strict bail conditions were imposed upon him by the parish judge, including the surrendering of his travel documents to the police.

Morris is also to report to the police three times per week, and avoid returning to Watt Town.

Allegations are that at about 12:55 am on Sunday, July 2, Simms was inside his shop in Watt Town, when Morris entered and used a ratchet knife to inflict stab wounds to his neck.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Simms was seen lying face down in a pool of blood.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Morris was apprehended during a police operation.

He was charged with murder two days after the incident was committed.

