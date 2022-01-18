Wake Set For Puerto Rican Woman Killed By Jamaican Immigrant

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 18, 2021: A wake is set for later today for the 19-year-old Puerto Rican woman, shot and killed by a homeless Jamaican immigrant on Jan. 9th, while working at a Burger King restaurant in East Harlem, New York.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves’ wake will be held this afternoon, at Manhattan Funeral Services, 300 East 104th St. from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in East Harlem, and then her body will be flown back to Puerto Rico for burial.

She moved to New York from Puerto Rico with her mother and younger brother two years ago. She was working to help her mother pay bills at the Burger King restaurant on East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Bayron-Nieves’ mother has called on Burger King to step up safety for its workers.

She also urged the judge in the case to sentence 30-year-old Jamaican migrant, Winston Glynn, who has been charged with the teen’s murder, to life in prison.

“This person took my life, I don’t want him out of jail again, maybe my daughter is not the first one who died this way, but I want my daughter to be the last,” her mother, Nieves Montalvo, said through a translator.

The 19-year-old’s senseless murder has shocked the city. Even though she handed over the cash that the gun-wielding bandit demanded, he shot her anyway on January 9th.

Glynn was arrested just days later and ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery. The alleged gunman also had multiple outbursts

