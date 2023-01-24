Wales send early message in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League title favourites Weymouth Wales displayed why they are strong contenders to be league champions.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf, last Sunday evening in the feature match, the Carrington Village representatives defeated Deacons FC 3-1.

Deacons were competitive for the first period of the clash, but obvious signs of fatigue led to rash decisions and too many technical breakdowns which Wales eventually capitalized on.

Wales came close to an opening goal in the 25th minute, when Rashad Smith rose above his marker but could only connect his header to the crossbar, from a Ricardio Morris free kick on the right.

Minutes later, the speedy Kavian Inniss had a golden opportunity to send Deacons ahead, after being played through one-on-one with Wales’ goalkeeper Kishmar Primus, but the national goalkeeper exhibited all of his experience to deny Inniss.

Primus would be soon called into action again.

Shaquan Haynes, dribbled from the left, cut inside to beat two Wales defenders but his powerful, right foot shot was blocked by the towering Primus.

Wales returned from the break, with more purpose and precision in their play, while taking the intensity to another level, which clearly separated them from their opponents.

Talisman Romario “Pete” Harewood, gave Wales a deserving lead in the 56th minute.

He was allowed time and space at the top of the penalty area, and he fired his right footed shot into the bottom right-hand corner, beyond the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Kevon Allsopp.

Wales’ teenage sensation Nadre Butcher

Deacons almost leveled in the 74th minute, when substitute Jamar Grazettes used his height advantage to head a cross from the right, towards the top right corner but again, Primus was in the way.

Five minutes after Grazettes’ opportunity, Wales doubled their lead.

Arantees Lawrence reacted the quickest to a ball played inside the box by Kemar Headley to convert from six yards.

Primus, arguably the Man of the Match, produced two world class saves to deny Haynes, and maintain his team’s two goal cushion.

Deacons FC’s defender Omar Archer (yellow) and his Wales counterpart Andre Applewhaite battle for the ball inside the Deacons FC penalty area

Shaquille Stewart put the game to bed for Wales in the 86th minute, when he had the easy task of slotting home from close range, after some unselfish play by Harewood.

Grazettes managed to score for Deacons in injury team.

