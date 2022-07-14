Walk, walk, fashion babies! Island Child Style is back! | Loop Jamaica

It’s been a while since the island’s burgeoning fashion youth took to the runway at Island Child Style – the Caribbean’s premier fashion show for children – returns on November 19.

Island Child Style is a children’s runway event featuring collections created by local, regional and international designers.

But the precursor, of course, is in the scouting.

The model search will discover, nurture and promote new, young Caribbean beauty and talent, aged 4 to 16 years, who will walk the runway for the collections of 12 Jamaican designers.

This is the fourth staging of this event, which remains the first of its kind in the region, and is well-appointed on the international stage of runway events, dedicated to children’s fashion.

Global cities such as Hong Kong, New York, Paris and London have long celebrated the fashion industry for children and for the fourth iteration, Kingston, Jamaica, makes it mark.

Island Child Style also introduces a new dimension to Jamaica’s social and tourism sector providing opportunities for brand association, advertising and marketing efforts and the personal development of talent.

As an extension of Jamaica’s already-strong position as a leader in the regional fashion market, Island Child Style acts as a vessel, cementing the Caribbean as a creative and revolutionary influencer in one of the most lucrative segments in the global apparel industry – runway.

The casting call will take place in Kingston on Saturday, July 23, in the Innovation Gallery, AC Hotel Kingston from 9 am to 4 pm.

Here’s your chance to register your young’uns here.