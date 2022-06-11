‘Wanted man’ captured in Portmore raid; firearm also seized | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Wanted man’ captured in Portmore raid; firearm also seized | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Police apprehend ‘wanted man’ in Portmore raid; firearm also seized

Bailey says news of son, partner traffic crash left him in ‘shambles’

Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

St Thomas residents charged in relation to over $1 million phone theft

Campari launches ‘respect the bitter’ campaign

Stop spiralizing zucchini — a peeler works better

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Jamaican man set for second deportation from US

MOTM: Wayne Booth and Naki Depass are working women!

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

Saturday Jun 11

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

15 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man on the police wanted list was captured and a firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were seized in an operation in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that at about 6:30 pm on Friday police special ops team and members of the Metro Quick Response led an intelligence-driven operation in the Watson Grove Community of Gregory Park section of St Catherine.

During a search, the man who is wanted for absconding bail in a case of murder was captured and a Lorcin L380 pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was found on his person.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police apprehend ‘wanted man’ in Portmore raid; firearm also seized

Sport

Bailey says news of son, partner traffic crash left him in ‘shambles’

Sport

Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

Jamaica News

More details on $22m robbery in East Kingston

See also

Cops said armed guards ran in different direction when gunmen attacked

Entertainment

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Move follows shooting incident at ‘Baderation’ event in May

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Miller-Uibo, Jackson face off over 200m in Rome today

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, will be among 10 Jamaicans who will compete at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursday.
As the fifth meeting in this season’s Diamond

Sport

Leon Bailey’s son and partner survive car accident

Stephanie Hope, the partner of Jamaican international and Aston Villa star, Leon Bailey, escaped with minor injuries after the Mercedes Benz motor car in which she was travelling along with the c

Coronavirus

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining govern

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols