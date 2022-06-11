‘Wanted man’ captured in Portmore raid; firearm also seized | Loop Jamaica

A man on the police wanted list was captured and a firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were seized in an operation in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that at about 6:30 pm on Friday police special ops team and members of the Metro Quick Response led an intelligence-driven operation in the Watson Grove Community of Gregory Park section of St Catherine.

During a search, the man who is wanted for absconding bail in a case of murder was captured and a Lorcin L380 pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was found on his person.