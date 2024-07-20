Wanted man faked death, held wake in Ja before he was killed in shoot

The wanted man who was cut down in a blazing gunfight between members of the Island’s Security Forces on Saturday, had fake his death months before the encounter with lawmen.

Police said the man identified as Peter Davis otherwise called ‘Devil Man’, had even organised a wake to have people come out to mourn.

The gunman went as far as asking persons to wear buttons with his photo and the words “R.I.P.” engraved on the items, the police said on their social media page.

All of those plans turned upsided down when the man who was named on the JCF Wanted Wednesday’s earlier this year was one of two men fatally shot during a joint police/ military operation.

Police superior intelligence led to the discovery of his hideout location and the subsequent operation that was aimed at capturing him.