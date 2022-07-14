‘Wanted man’ identified as suspect in killing of 54-y-o to face court | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Sadray Burry, otherwise called ‘Burry Bwoy’, of Islington, St Mary is scheduled to face the court for the shooting death of 56-year-old Randy Thompson of Friendship district, Islington, St. Mary on Thursday, May 05, 2021.

Reports from the Islington police are that at about 4:50 pm, Thompson was standing on the roadway when the now accused, Burry, alighted from a Toyota Axio motorcar and opened gunfire hitting him several times in the upper body.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Thompson was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Burry, who was listed as wanted by the St Mary police in January 2022, was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Tuesday, July 12, after he turned himself into the police.

His court date is being finalised.

