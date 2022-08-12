Wanted man nabbed in Cayman to return to St Catherine court next week Loop Jamaica

St Catherine most wanted man, Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called Boxer or Boxa, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday where he was remanded to custody until next Friday.

Shaw, who had fled to Cayman where he led armed police on a dramatic chase before being held and deported to Jamaica, is facing the court on a charge of murder. He is being investigated for two other murders.

Shaw was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine and was considered to be one of the most wanted men in both police divisions in the parish when he escaped the country.

The wanted man resurfaced in the Cayman Islands in the July.

In early July, officers of the Cayman Islands’ Firearms Response Unit arrested Shaw, ending a dramatic interaction that saw a chase and collision.

Shaw was escorted to Jamaica on July 27, 2022, by CBC and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers and was handed over to the Jamaican authorities.