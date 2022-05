Thirty-three-year old Rushawn Patterson of Harvey River in Lucea, Hanover, who was on Tuesday named as being wanted by the police for murder, rape and attempted murder, turned himself in to the Lucea police on Wednesday, May 11.

Patterson, who the police said had absconded bail, was arrested and placed in custody.

He had reportedly absconded bail on the charges on which he was already before the court and had been granted bail in court.