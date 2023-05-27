Wanted man who shot off own finger during robbery now charged Loop Jamaica

Sleuths from the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch slapped 52-year-old Herbert Wallace, otherwise called ‘Rickie’, of Riverton Meadows, Kingston 11 with the charges of robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition following a robbery incident last year.

Wallace who was listed on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Wanted Wednesday campaign was apprehended on Wednesday, May 17 and charged on Thursday, May 25 following a comprehensive investigation.

Reports are that at about 8:45 pm, the complainant was at her business establishment on Colleyville Avenue, in Kingston 20; when she was pounced upon by Wallace and his accomplice who robbed her of $60,000.

During the robbery, Wallace’s gun went off and his left middle finger was severed from his hand, causing him and his accomplice to flee the area.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched while lawmen were processing the scene, and the finger was retrieved. With technological aid, the prints were cross-referenced with the fingerprint database, which identified Wallace as the perpetrator.

He was formally charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade and is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Gun Court at a later date to answer to the charges laid upon him. Lawmen are still on the manhunt for Wallace’s accomplice.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7230, the police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.