Wanted man’s severed head found in shopping bag in Manchester Loop Jamaica

The severed head of a man who was reportedly wanted by the Manchester police in relation to several crimes, was found in a shopping bag at Whitney Turn in the parish on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Barrett, alias ‘Black Seed’, of Porus, Manchester.

Reports reaching Loop News are that about 6:30 am, residents raised an alarm after the blood-soaked shopping bag was found with the severed head at a stall on the Whitney Turn main road.

The police were alerted to the scene, and the head was identified as that of Barrett.

Law enforcers have so far been unable to locate the other body parts of Barrett.

He was a suspect in a case of rape, assault at common law and burglary that was committed in Porus in February of this year.

He reportedly fled the community sometime after the incident.

