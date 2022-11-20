Warmington promises quick repairing of road breakaways in SW St Ann Loop Jamaica

With the South West St Ann constituency plagued by several road breakaways, some of which have been caused by torrential rains throughout the years, the Government is moving to have them quickly repaired.

The announcement was made by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, during a tour of the constituency last week.

He admitted that the constituency has been plagued by several breakaways, which have inconvenienced citizens of various communities.

“I’ve seen a whole lot, and there is a whole lot of breakaways that we have here. You have Wild Cane, Borobridge, White Sand, Cascade breakaway, John Reid breakaway, Cuffie Ridge, Aenon Town, Thatch Walk bridge, Clarksonville, and all of these,” outlined Warmington.

“Those we are going to address right away, because unless we address these problems, it will break out into a bigger situation.

“As soon as the (National Works Agency) team in St Ann scopes these and sends them to me or the ministry, I will address them,” he stated.

He added that Borobridge and Thatch Walk bridges will be improved, as they pose risks to the motoring public.

In the interim, a section of the Cascade main road is to be refurbished at a cost of $53 million, while the Mount Moriah to Battersea roadway, which is to cost $167 million, is to be completed in two phases.

However, Warmington expressed concern about the Alexandria to Brown’s Town main road in the parish, which he said has deteriorated despite being resurfaced some four years ago.

“One area of concern, however, is the Alexandria to Brown’s Town main road that I am a little dissatisfied with the surface itself,” he said.

He revealed that the work was done through the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP).

“… And it (the road) should not have deteriorated this badly. So, I’m going to ask the (NWA) team in St Ann to go look at it, scope the areas to be corrected, so it doesn’t deteriorate any further, and we can arrest the problem for now,” declared Warmington.

“So these areas that affect or inconvenience people from South West St Ann, I will try my best to correct them as swiftly as possible,” he assured further.

Meanwhile, South West St Ann Member of Parliament (MP), the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Zavia Mayne, welcomed the promised assistance from the minister in relation to the road infrastructure network in the parish.