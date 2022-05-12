Warmington says NWA to blame in part for poor quality roadworks | Loop Jamaica

The poor quality of work that is often evident on the nation’s main road network is being blamed in part on the National Works Agency (NWA).

This was the position of Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, on Wednesday. The minister who has responsibility for works, was making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Gordon House.

“In some cases it is the lack of proper supervision of contractors by the NWA staff while the contractors are performing maintenance or rehabilitation works that cause the failure and deterioration of these roads very shortly after completion,” stated Warmington.

“Proper supervision by our staff will be a critical factor in maintaining the performance standards. Closer supervision will have to be done, and must be done by the responsible staff of the NWA to ensure that the quality of work meets the required standards,” he added.

File photo of roadwork in progress.

The minister said he has already engaged the CEO of the NWA on the subject.

Warmington said he has “pledged the support of the Government in having this matter receiving serious attention as we simply cannot continue along the same road, where we spend to rehabilitate, only to be back at square one shortly thereafter.

“When we make the sacrifice to fix corridors across the country, the least we are expecting is that we get the maximum life from the works undertaken, as per the designs. I am referring here specifically to roads that we rehabilitate. A road that is rehabilitated and expected to last for a minimum 10 years, should not show signs of failure at the first shower of rain,” the minister stated.

He said the Government is very uncomfortable with the situation.

Warmington said enforcement of the NWA’s performance standard will be a key aspect of what the ministry does going forward.

Meanwhile, he said it is widely known that the majority of the country’s road infrastructure is in dire need of attention, and added that the NWA estimates that some $100 billion is needed to start to make a real dent on the problem that is being faced by many Jamaicans.