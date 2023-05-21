WARNING! Kingston could be hit by extreme heat this year Loop Jamaica

As the effects of climate change worsens globally, Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston, could be hit by climate departure later this year.

That dire warning from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, came during Thursday’s 11th UK Caribbean Forum that was hosted by Jamaica at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

According to scientists, the term ‘climate departure’ marks the point at which the earth’s climate begins to enter into a new state, one in which heat records are routinely shattered and what was once considered extreme becomes the norm.

A city hits climate departure when the average temperature of its coolest year from then on is projected to be warmer than the average temperature of its hottest year between 1960 and 2005.

Johnson Smith said with these looming weather phenomena, the Caribbean “finds itself on the frontlines of another kind of crisis, from which the casualties are steadily increasing.”

She noted that scientists and experts continue to issue dire warnings that “our very survival depends on not exceeding the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees celsius.

“That window is fast closing,” warned Johnson Smith.

Continuing, she said: “The city of Kingston, where we’re privileged to be today, is itself to reach climate departure this year.

“If this occurs, Kingston will be the second city in the entire world to experience this dangerous phenomenon, where the climate begins to enter a new state, and temperatures that were once considered extreme, become the norm,” stated Johnson Smith.

With these realities possibly on the horizon, the minister implored other Caribbean nations to acknowledge the threat of the climate crisis and tackle it through innovative means.

She also lauded efforts by the United Kingdom to deal with the potential threats posed by climate change in the Caribbean region.