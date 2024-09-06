Warning: Mental health effects linked with unregulated mushroom use

Warning: Mental health effects linked with unregulated mushroom use
Authorities in Jamaica concerned

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has renewed its warning to members of the public to refrain from unregulated use of certain mushrooms that contain products called psilocybin/psilocin or constituents of the product.

“Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical byproduct in certain mushrooms known as magic mushrooms, which when consumed can cause a variety of effects, ranging from euphoria, sensory distortion to hallucinations,” a release from the ministry stated.

“The public is cautioned against any use of these products as they may cause deleterious mental health effects. The products are sometimes packaged and sold in the form but are not limited to: chocolates, capsules, and vegan gummies.

“Psilocybin containing mushrooms (Magic Mushrooms) are freely grown in Jamaica and there is no legislation in place to regulate its growth and harvesting. However, Jamaica is signatory to the 1971 Psychotropic Convention and therefore is required to regulate the psilocybin / psilocin moiety as a controlled substance.

Medicinal preparations made from the psilocybin containing mushroom, whether in its natural state or by processing, that are intended for treatment, are consequently and automatically regulated as a “drug” by theMinistry of Health &amp; Wellness under Food and Drugs Act and Regulations,” the release from the health ministry stated.

This drug has not been approved or registered by the Standards and Regulations Division of the MOHW.

Under the jurisdiction of the health ministry a drug is to be licensed (registered) subject to strict assessment of efficacy by the Standards and Regulations Division.

This unit has the core function to assess and evaluate food, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices for thesafe use by the public and be permitted for use, importation and trade.

“Psilocybin/psilocin has received no such approval or registration. Psilocybin/psilocin can only be used under clinical control study conditions in Jamaica which would require supervision by a psychiatrist, and ethicalapproval from the Ministry of Health &amp; Wellness.

“At present there is no study of this kind which has been approved,” the release from the ministry stated.

