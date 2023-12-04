Washington State man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself Loop Jamaica

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man fatally shot his wife, their two adult daughters and his brother before killing himself at a Washington state home, authorities said Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Authorities received a call around 1pm on Sunday requesting a welfare check at a home in Vancouver, Washington. The person who requested the welfare check had received a text message from the suspected shooter, indicating that he had “harmed others” at the home, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The message was sent more than four hours before the call for a welfare check was made, but the person who requested the welfare check didn’t see the message until later, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. Autopsies are pending.

Vancouver is about 10 miles (16 kilometres) north of Portland, Oregon.