Washington State man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Washington State man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Washington state man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself

Sykes joins calls for site to relocate St James Parish Court in MoBay

Poll: Did you discover worthwhile deals during the Black Friday sales?

Salt Spring triple murder accused slapped with another homicide charge

Cops stepping up security operations in Westmoreland

30,000 students registered for City and Guilds exams this year

Ding and Farm Up join forces for a sustainable future in Jamaica

SEWAGE WARNING: Overflow affects traffic on Marcus Garvey Drive

West Indies chase down 326 to beat England in 1st ODI

Reggae Girlz out of inaugural Women’s Gold Cup after Guatemala draw

Monday Dec 04

21°C
World News
Loop News

41 minutes ago

Abe Lepak reacts as he speaks to the media after five people were killed in a shooting, including the shooter, in his Orchards neighbourhood in Vancouver, Washington on Monday. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man fatally shot his wife, their two adult daughters and his brother before killing himself at a Washington state home, authorities said Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Authorities received a call around 1pm on Sunday requesting a welfare check at a home in Vancouver, Washington. The person who requested the welfare check had received a text message from the suspected shooter, indicating that he had “harmed others” at the home, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The message was sent more than four hours before the call for a welfare check was made, but the person who requested the welfare check didn’t see the message until later, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released. Autopsies are pending.

Vancouver is about 10 miles (16 kilometres) north of Portland, Oregon.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Washington state man killed wife, 2 daughters, brother, then himself

Jamaica News

Sykes joins calls for site to relocate St James Parish Court in MoBay

Business

Poll: Did you discover worthwhile deals during the Black Friday sales?

More From

Sport

West Indies chase down 326 to beat England in 1st ODI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope’s century and Romario Shepherd’s speedy 48 powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the series-opening ODI as England’s hopes of rebuilding after their dis

Sport

See also

Glenmuir High make history with first-ever Champions Cup title

Glenmuir High won the 2023 ISSA Champions Cup knockout competition after a dramatic 3-2 win over Clarendon College at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday night.
This triumph marked Glenmui

Jamaica News

Jamaica wins two tourism awards in Dubai

Over the weekend, Jamaica received two major accolades at the prestigious 30th World Travel Awards held at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Jamaica won the titles of “World’s

Jamaica News

Salt Spring triple murder accused slapped with another homicide charge

Detectives from the St James Police Division have laid five additional charges against Travis Tummings, otherwise called ‘Chi Chi’, who was last week charged with the November 6 Salt Spring triple mur

Jamaica News

SEWAGE WARNING: Overflow affects traffic on Marcus Garvey Drive

The police are advising members of the public that Marcus Garvey Drive, in the vicinity of Water Lane, is partially impassable due to sewage flowing along the road, impeding the flow of traffic.
Mo

Jamaica News

Crown assessing judge-alone trial ‘wish’ of alleged cult church killer

A plea and case management hearing has been rescheduled to December 18 for Andre Ruddock, the man who was implicated in the killing of a woman during a deadly church ritual in St James in October 2021

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols