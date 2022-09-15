Wasim shines as Tallawahs beat Barbados Royals in rain-affected game Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Tallawahs consolidated second place in the men’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by beating Barbados Royals by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected match on Thursday.

The Tallawahs were 126 for five off 17 overs, chasing 147 for victory, when heavy rain ended the match at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Under the Duckworth-Lewis system, the Tallawahs were ahead by six runs at that stage and the result ended the unbeaten run of the Royals.

Tallawahs had a dream start to their chase with Brandon King (46) and Amir Jangoo (29) finding the boundary consistently in the Powerplay. The pair scored 50 runs by the fifth over. However, Obed McCoy would strike with two wickets including the scalp of Jangoo, before Jason Holder set up a tense finish by taking three wickets.

In the end, a six from captain Rovman Powell just before the rain proved critical. Powell made 12 not out off 18 balls.

Holder finished with three for 33 from four overs and McCoy, two for 19 from three.

Earlier, Imad Wasim got the Tallawahs off to a spectacular start by bowling two maiden overs and taking three wickets in the Powerplay to leave the Royals reeling at 17 for three after six overs.

It was South African internationals Quinton de Kock and captain David Miller who rebuilt the innings for the Royals with an 83-run partnership that took them to 146 for six at the end of their innings.

De Kock cracked seven fours and three sixes in a 43-ball 74 while Miller scored 34 from 27 balls with one four and two sixes.

Wasim ended with three for 14 from three overs.

Despite the defeat, the Royals remain atop the six-team table with 12 points from seven games, four ahead of Jamaica Tallawahs on eight points.

The top two are followed by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (six), Trinbago Knight Riders (5), St Lucia Kings (4), and Guyana Amazon Warriors (3).

Summarised scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 126-5 (King 46, Jangoo 29; Holder 3-33, McCoy 2-19) .

Barbados Royals 146-6 (de Kock 74, Miller 34; Wasim 3-14, Allen 1-14).