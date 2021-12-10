WATCH: 10 arrested after dramatic DRMA clampdown in Trelawny | Loop Jamaica

The Trelawny police have arrested and charged 10 persons who attended a funeral for a popular motorcyclist who were found to be allegedly in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Monday.

Reports are that about 4pm, the police were in the community of Stettin when they ordered a large number of persons who had gathered a short distance from the church where the funeral service took place, to disperse.

Some members of the crowd reportedly became hostile and started to hurl missiles at the law enforcement team after an attempt was made to arrest a member of the gathering for breaches of the DRMA.

Members of the law enforcement team had to fire warning shots in the air after they came under the attack.

The 10 persons were subsequently arrested.