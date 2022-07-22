WATCH: Bass Odyssey wins Sumfest Global Sound Clash despite ‘potholes’ | Loop Jamaica

Having staved off a late burst from Warrior Sound in the final dub-for-dub section of the Reggae Sumfest Global Sound Clash at Pier One in Montego Bay, St James early Friday morning, Bass Odyssey now has bragging rights as the champion sound system

With Exodus Nuclear, Mystic and Silver Hawk already eliminated, the two dancehall gladiators duelled fiercely in the dub-for-dub with Bass Odyssey storming to a 5-0 lead before Warrior Sound turned things around with four consecutive wins. However, Bass Odyssey took the final dub-for-dub in the best-of-10 contest.

The victory earned Bass Odyssey $250,000, with Warrior Sound collecting $150,000, and third place Silver Hawk getting $100,000. Bass Odyssey also won $100,000 from sponsors Sunshine Snacks.

Warrior Sound was fortunate to have received a reprieve as the organisers had ruled that the team had broken the profanity rule too many times and had pulled the plug on the performance at the end of the second round. The crowd protested.

In that instant, the crowd was the only judge and the St Ann sound Bass Odyssey won the bounty, by swaying the members of the audience with a Bounty Killer dub, after Mattia Ruebenstruck of Warrior Sound played a combination dub of Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

Earlier, Ruebenstruck, who is from Germany and was the last person to win the sound clash in 2019, before the COVID-19-induced two-year hiatus, failed to woo the crowd in the section with foundation dubs from artistes such as Morgan Herotage, Barrington Levy, Eric Donaldson, and Ernie Smith.

Delingy of Bass Odyssey countered with Garnet Silk, Beres Hammond, Eric Donaldson, and Cocoa Tea, which created the huge lead.

Ruebenstruck minimised the damage by going for dancehall stalwarts Super Cat, Shabba Ranks and a huge combination of Bounty Killer and Baby Cham that sent the crowd into a frenzy, which helped to reduce Bass Odyssey’s lead, although it was eventually insurmountable.

Delingy said it was a mixture of experience and youth that won the title for Bass Odyssey, which he believed was deserving, but he also took issue with Warrior Sound’s reinstatement in the competition.

Exodus Nuclear was the first to be eliminated as they were also deemed to have broken the profanity rule, but had also not crowned themselves in glory during the non-elimination first round and again on the second, and the crowd was willing to let them go.

Meanwhile, organisers of Reggae Sumfest Global Sound Clash, Downsound Entertainment, had a 30-second moment of silence for Merciless, the dancehall entertainer who died earlier this week. The crowd was asked to turn on the flahlight on theor phones during the 30 seconds.