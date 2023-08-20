WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

#BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men’s 100m final, Watson out

Newsmaker of the Week: Should politicians under IC probe be named?

Hurricane Hilary moves near to Mexico’s Baja coast with deadly rain

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

Some St James communities to benefit from water supply works

Sunday Aug 20

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 minutes ago

Burn victim, 14-year-old Ackalia Dunkley of Burnt Savannah in St Elizabeth, on arrival in Jamaica on Saturday afternoon after treatment in in the United States.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Elizabeth teen who sustained significant burns and had to seek urgent treatment in the United States, has returned to Jamaica for continued medical attention.

She has been admitted to the burn unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where she will continue to receive treatment.

Ackalia Dunkley, 14, suffered third-degree burns when a gas stove exploded at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth on June 16 this year.

The grade seven student at Black River High School was flown to Joseph M Still Burn Centre in Atlanta, Georgia in the US a little over a week after the incident.

With the burns being then considered to be life-threatening, she was able to get treatment in the US through the assistance of Sanmerna Foundation, which mobilised local and overseas donors to help the family to secure the funds that were needed for Ackalia to be flown overseas for medical care.

The teen arrived on island on Saturday evening, and was taken to the UHWI, where she is to continue her recovery process.

Dr Simone Dundas Byles, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at the UHWI, explained that Ackalia needs burn wound care, physiotherapy, nutritional support and counselling as part of the overall recovery process.

“It was a major traumatic event in her life and in that of her family, and we look forward to supporting her on to the day that she can be return to home, home, home, not hospital, but home,” said Dundas Byles.

She added that the UHWI will be doing its assessment of Ackalia, and consult with her medical caregiver at Joseph M Still Burn Centre, to determine how long she will need to remain hospitalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Jamaica News

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

See also

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 2 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 20

Below is the second day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Women’s discus qualification – 3:30 am
Samantha Hall
Women’s 400m heats
C

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Demish

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols