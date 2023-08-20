WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US Loop Jamaica

The St Elizabeth teen who sustained significant burns and had to seek urgent treatment in the United States, has returned to Jamaica for continued medical attention.

She has been admitted to the burn unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where she will continue to receive treatment.

Ackalia Dunkley, 14, suffered third-degree burns when a gas stove exploded at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth on June 16 this year.

The grade seven student at Black River High School was flown to Joseph M Still Burn Centre in Atlanta, Georgia in the US a little over a week after the incident.

With the burns being then considered to be life-threatening, she was able to get treatment in the US through the assistance of Sanmerna Foundation, which mobilised local and overseas donors to help the family to secure the funds that were needed for Ackalia to be flown overseas for medical care.

The teen arrived on island on Saturday evening, and was taken to the UHWI, where she is to continue her recovery process.

Dr Simone Dundas Byles, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon at the UHWI, explained that Ackalia needs burn wound care, physiotherapy, nutritional support and counselling as part of the overall recovery process.

“It was a major traumatic event in her life and in that of her family, and we look forward to supporting her on to the day that she can be return to home, home, home, not hospital, but home,” said Dundas Byles.

She added that the UHWI will be doing its assessment of Ackalia, and consult with her medical caregiver at Joseph M Still Burn Centre, to determine how long she will need to remain hospitalised.