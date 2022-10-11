WATCH: Cop, taxi man in rage-filled stand-off Loop Jamaica

A taxi operator, who was captured in a video on social media hurling expletives at a plain-clothes policeman has found himself in trouble with the law.

The incident also ended with the taxi operator admitting that he was in fact the one at fault.

The driver also made it clear that members of the public should be careful how they jumped to conclusions when they see some incidents on social media.

The 30-minute video also showed the taxi operator pulling up in front of an unmarked police vehicle at a traffic light in Half-Way-Tree.

The video showed the policeman driving up to the taxi operator and speaking to him about his action and it was at that time the driver began to hurl expletives and even threw a small object in the direction of the cop.

The taxi operator was later pulled over by the cop and warned.

At the end of the ordeal, the taxi operator was seen in the same video warning social media users to not jump to conclusions when they saw some videos circulating placing some police in a bad light because some taxi operators were responsible for triggering some situations between transport operators and lawmen.