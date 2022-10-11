WATCH: Cop, taxi man in rage-filled stand-off Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Cop, taxi man in rage-filled stand-off Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Cop, taxi man in rage-filled stand-off

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

Digicel Group shortlisted for global awards

Ban on the playing of Molly, scamming and gun music

Scotia named best consumer digital bank by Global Finance Magazine

J’cans travel from all over country to hustle off Riverton City dump

Growing a business in real estate – The Montaque way

UWI now multi-lingual

Man walks after 2 years in custody, trial fails to start

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

Tuesday Oct 11

25?C
Jamaica News

Ordeal comes to unexpected end

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Taxi operator and cop standoff, operator says sorry

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A taxi operator, who was captured in a video on social media hurling expletives at a plain-clothes policeman has found himself in trouble with the law.

The incident also ended with the taxi operator admitting that he was in fact the one at fault.

The driver also made it clear that members of the public should be careful how they jumped to conclusions when they see some incidents on social media.

The 30-minute video also showed the taxi operator pulling up in front of an unmarked police vehicle at a traffic light in Half-Way-Tree.

The video showed the policeman driving up to the taxi operator and speaking to him about his action and it was at that time the driver began to hurl expletives and even threw a small object in the direction of the cop.

The taxi operator was later pulled over by the cop and warned.

At the end of the ordeal, the taxi operator was seen in the same video warning social media users to not jump to conclusions when they saw some videos circulating placing some police in a bad light because some taxi operators were responsible for triggering some situations between transport operators and lawmen.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Cop, taxi man in rage-filled stand-off

Entertainment

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

Caribbean News

New airports coming in region as visitor arrivals grow

More From

Sport

Elaine Thompson-Herah surprises fan while on vacay in Antigua

While on vacation in Antigua recently, two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m Elaine Thompson-Herah dropped by Princess Margaret School to surprise a fan.
She shared video and photo hig

See also

Jamaica News

St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life

The St James police are theorising that a domestic dispute between two partners resulted in their deaths in Paradise Heights in the parish on Friday night.
The deceased have since been identified a

Jamaica News

Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill

A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized f

Entertainment

Ban on the playing of Molly, scamming and gun music

Broadcasting Commission issues directive to broadcasters

Business

Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season

Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.
The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the be

Business

Growing a business in real estate – The Montaque way

Joseph and Tara Montaque have the distinction of being the first husband and wife real estate team in Jamaica and have won several awards while learning the real estate business from the ground up.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols