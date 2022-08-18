WATCH: Cops dig five feet deep to retrieve illegal gun Loop Jamaica

A major joint police-military operation, which has so far resulted in the seizure of one firearm, is now underway in the St Andrew South Police Division.

The gun, a 9 mm pistol along with nine live rounds and two magazines, was seized at a residence on St Paul’s Lane off Olympic Way in the Waterhouse community.

Acting on information received, the security forces swarmed the area and have been combing the yard with members of the Canine Division as they believe more guns are buried there. The cops disclosed that the gun recovered had been buried “five feet in the ground”.

“We are going to find the weapons hidden, wherever they are in the St Andrew South division,” Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto, operations officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, told Loop News.

“I want to highlight the challenges faced as law enforcement, the criminals in these places, the men are hiding weapons in some ingenious ways. We are going after them, we are utilising technology, utilising the Canine and we have members of the Search Centre that assist us from time to time,” he added.

No arrests have so far been made.

Earlier this week, the police did a series of night-time snap raids across three police divisions.

In one raid, the police recovered a Smith & Wesson firearm with 17 rounds on Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew, and one man was arrested in connection with this find.

In other raids, a submachine gun was seized in the McVickers Lane area of Spanish Town, St Catherine, and a shotgun was seized in the Swamp Lane area of Bog Walk, also in St Catherine.