WATCH: Dogs eating dead babies never occurred in Jamaica — Tufton Loop Jamaica

The health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has asserted that a May 2018 incident in which the bodies of two newborn babies or neonates reportedly went missing from the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and were later found among stray dogs in the vicinity of the downtown Kingston hospital was a “social media fix”, orchestrated by the People’s National Party (PNP).

This argument from Tufton came as the latest “dead baby scandal”, this time with Tufton at the helm of the health ministry, devolved into a political tracing match between the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition PNP in the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

While facing questions after delivering a statement in the House, Tufton appeared peeved when responding to a question posed by Opposition Leader Mark Golding about when he knew of a bacterial outbreak at Victoria Jubilee Hospital that claimed the lives of 12 neonates over the summer.

Whereas seven deaths were recorded in July, Tufton said he was only made aware of the situation at the end of August. He also did not alert Prime Minister Andrew Holness to the situation until October 26, the same day the media got wind of the issue.

After Golding reminded Tufton that he was at the helm when the stray dogs supposedly ate the dead babies at KPH, Tufton quickly brushed the claim aside.

“I want to…dispel another fallacy that the member has raised. This issue of dogs eating or having human carcasses in their mouths, I need you to check the facts to find out what actually transpired because it was an orchestrated attempt at creating an impression that actually never occurred in Jamaica,” Tufton declared.

“It was a social media fix, and it was very unfortunate based on the source it came from, where the Opposition is supposed to be responsible, and that source came straight out of your camp,” Tufton told Golding.

Tufton did not call names.

The Opposition leader quickly retorted and called on Tufton to withdraw the remark, as it was made with “absolutely no basis” to back it up. Golding added that the matter was reported in the media, and no attempts were made to refute it at the time.

Following the latest situation involving dead babies, there were soon calls for Tufton to resign. The calls were in part due to the position taken by the JLP in 2015 when it was in Opposition, and 18 pre-term babies died during a similar bacterial outbreak at Victoria Jubilee and Cornwall Regional hospitals. As a result, then Minister of Health, Dr Fenton Ferguson was relieved of the health portfolio and reassigned to the Ministry of Labour by Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.

But, in closing ranks around Tufton over the latest incident, the JLP is insisting that the two situations are different.

“I think it is unworthy to compare what transpired in 2015 [with 2022] because the circumstances can be so much different,” Tufton said in the House.

“I’m trying to be very gracious, because I don’t want to appear to be politicising public health, but that 2015 incident for all sorts of reasons generated significant anxieties around how the then administration was managing the situation. In our case, we discovered a problem, and we fixed the problem, and that, to me, is the most important issue to consider,” he added.

Yet, after the PNP mounted several protests while calling for his resignation over the weekend, Tufton went on the offensive when he charged that the PNP was merely trying to exorcise its own ghosts from the 2015 dead baby scandal.

“I can only wonder whether or not this organisation [PNP] is not going through a sort of exorcism or purge of their own ghost of 2015,” Tufton said while speaking Sunday evening at a JLP Area Council Four meeting at Bethel Primary School in Hopewell, Hanover.

“I respect the opinions that you offer, and those opinions are important in our democracy but don’t use me to experience your own purging based on your own regrets of some of the decisions that you have taken [while in Government],” the health and wellness minister added.

“The reality is that they have a bigger problem and if I were they — I am not, and I am happy I am not — I would seek to address the bigger problem that they have. And, you know what that bigger problem is, the people of Jamaica prefer the leadership of the Andrew Holness administration and what we have provided over the last couple of years,” Tufton said further.