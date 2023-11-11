WATCH: Dramatic rescue of injured as 2 trucks crash in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

There was high drama in Cheatam, St Elizabeth on Friday after several persons were injured when two trucks collided in the quiet town triggering shock among several residents.

Reports are that the drivers of two trucks were traveling along a roadway when one motorist was accused of trying to overtake the other and the crash took place.

A three-minute video of the incident was posted on social media and showed a group of residents trying to remove one man who was pinned in one of the trucks after the crash.