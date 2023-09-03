WATCH: Falmouth Transportation Centre up and running Loop Jamaica

Operations at the newly upgraded Falmouth Transportation Centre in Trelawny got under way with a few minor glitches on Friday, September 1.

Public transportation operators and commuters for the most part, complied with the directives of the authorities to use the facility.

However, there were expressions of concern about inadequate shelter to accommodate the public transport operators and the commuting public.

“Remember now, although the time is scorching hot, we are still in the hurricane season. Therefore, there is a need for much more shelter to protect us from the elements. When school reopens next week there will be many more commuters. The municipal corporation must address this issue expeditiously,” an educator told Loop News.

But, save for a few teething pains, the general consensus was that the facility will serve its intended purpose.

In a recent interview with Loop News, Falmouth Mayor, Colin Gager, expressed optimistic that the traffic congestion that has been faced by motorists in the seaport town will be significantly eased with the opening of the transport centre.

“The transportation centre is one that is needed in Falmouth. The facility is where we believe we can solve a lot of the problems that are in the town, because one of the main reasons is that parking within the town becomes chaotic. If we can get all of the taxis and buses off the road, using the park, a big percentage of the problems will be solved,” Gager said at the time.

He also invited small business operators to set up shops from which to conduct business on the grounds of the transport centre.