WATCH: Fire destroys large section of Highgate Market in St Mary | Loop Jamaica

A massive fire on Saturday morning destroyed a large section of the Highgate market in St Mary, leaving vendors and shop owners reeling from significant losses.

The cause of the fire is so far unknown.

The estimated damage has also not been fully tabulated, but it is said to run in the millions, given the fact that several vendors and other persons who own businesses in the market store their goods at the market.

According to preliminary accounts reaching Loop News, the fire occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

By as early as 5am, residents and other persons who worked at the market tried desperately to remove what items they could.

Firefighters were alerted, but the fire managed to significantly destroy the front section of the market.

A team from the St Mary Fire Department is currently at the scene trying to out the blaze.

One vendor who spoke briefly to Loop News, said he lost several ground provisions stored at the facility.

“Right now mi confuse. It is a hard loss and school open September. Have to still give thanks cause some people lose more,” he said.

A popular shoes vendor at the facility, took to social media site, Facebook, to disclose that he lost his shop in the fire.

“Up and thankful. Shop gone but I’m still here can start all over again, but no would ever understand the chemistry between me and my shop. It hurts but what can I do. Just have to thank God for life. Thanks to everyone who reach out to me,” he wrote.

This is the third major fire in rural St Mary town in the last two years.

On July 30, 2020, a blaze destroyed the Grace Christian Ministries International (GCMI) Church in the town.

The church building has since been repaired and restored.

Then, in August of that same year, a large blaze destroyed a building housing three business establishments, including a restaurant.

That building, too, has since been restored.