WATCH: ‘Food Bus Stop’ mobile kitchen was up and running at Denbigh Loop Jamaica

Dakari Sanderson and a staff member or two journeyed all the way from Portland to the Denbigh Show in May Pen, Clarendon over the weekend to do whatever business they could, although recognising that the concept he is pitching was not anywhere near completion.

But, he said he just could not resist the lure of giving the initiative a test run – so to speak – at the big annual farm and family-oriented show.

A farmer by occupation, who gained some kitchen experience on an overseas work programme, leading to him becoming a restaurant operator at heart, Sanderson, who is in his 30s, has for long mulled over the idea of having his own mobile kitchen to offer services at major events and venues. However, he was not too keen on outfitting a kitchen then having to have a vehicle tow the kitchen to wherever he wants to do business.

That state of contemplation continued until the idea came to him to buy a Coaster bus, strip it down and remodel it into a complete kitchen for the task of providing a range of meals at any high-traffic location, especially at popular events.

With the concept fully in mind, Sanderson purchased the bus and began making changes to get it outfitted as a mobile kitchen.

But while that overall process will, no doubt, take some significant time to be completed, he decided, ‘out of the blues’, to just head on down to Denbigh for the first run, albeit the state of incompletion of his dream bus.

Dubbed ‘Food Bus Stop’, the unit has pretty much all the basic amenities for a mobile kitchen, but is just not yet arranged in the structured set-up that Sanderson has in mind going forward.

In the video below, he told his story to Loop News at the Denbigh Show, including some of the plans he has for the initiative, which he sees as an out-of-the-box concept that will involve operating from any popular venue that is accessible, including major transportation points.

Listen to him as he got ready to kick-start his operation in low gear at Denbigh 2023, ahead of bringing more organisation and structure to his set-up to fully justify the business’ tagline.