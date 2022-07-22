Jamaicans may not have gotten the clean sweep they wanted in the finals of the women’s 200m in Oregon on Thursday night, but they are still claiming the sweep on a technicality — Dina Asher-Smith, the Britain sprinter who placed third and who is of Jamaican heritage.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson ran a record-breaking 21.45 seconds to claim gold — the second fastest time in history — and bested her teammate, 100-metre champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who ran a season’s best of 21.81 seconds.

After the press conference held for the three medallists, Fraser-Pryce led the celebration of the sweep with her Jamaican “cousin”.

“This is Jamaica 1-2-3,” she said while calling Asher-Smith over. “Dina a wi cousin eno,” she told the more than 6,000 people who tuned in to her Instagram Live.

“I’m so happy to be welcomed,” a smiling Asher-Smith responded.

The 27-year-old Asher-Smith was born in Orpington, London, but her parents are Jamaicans.

She revealed during the Live that her parents were of Maroon descent, and lived in the “mountains”. Fraser-Pryce was quick to point out in jess that there weren’t any mountains in St Elizabeth where she originally thought her parents are from.

Asher-Smith became Britain’s fastest woman in history when in the 2019 World Athletics Championships she earned Great Britain’s first-ever women’s World or Olympic sprinting title. She won the 200m event with a time of 21.88 seconds.