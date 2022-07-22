WATCH: Fraser-Pryce jokes Ja swept 200m thanks to ‘cousin’ Asher-Smith | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
WATCH: Fraser-Pryce jokes Ja swept 200m thanks to ‘cousin’ Asher-Smith | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

WATCH: Fraser-Pryce jokes Ja swept 200m thanks to ‘cousin’ Asher-Smith

188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded

Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay

Michelle Obama’s book ‘The Light We Carry’ coming this fall

JSE to offer special stock trading workshop

Bob Blake re-elected president of Jamaica Bankers’ Association

Vehicle with security guards overturn on highway

Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue

JN Bank to host mortgage and real estate expo on Sunday

Friday Jul 22

31?C
World Champs

The parents of Dina Asher-Smith are from Jamaica

Loop Sports

33 minutes ago

From left: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith share a light moment after the official medal presentation following their 200m run at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, July 21. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaicans may not have gotten the clean sweep they wanted in the finals of the women’s 200m in Oregon on Thursday night, but they are still claiming the sweep on a technicality — Dina Asher-Smith, the Britain sprinter who placed third and who is of Jamaican heritage.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson ran a record-breaking 21.45 seconds to claim gold — the second fastest time in history — and bested her teammate, 100-metre champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who ran a season’s best of 21.81 seconds.

After the press conference held for the three medallists, Fraser-Pryce led the celebration of the sweep with her Jamaican “cousin”.

“This is Jamaica 1-2-3,” she said while calling Asher-Smith over. “Dina a wi cousin eno,” she told the more than 6,000 people who tuned in to her Instagram Live.

“I’m so happy to be welcomed,” a smiling Asher-Smith responded.

The 27-year-old Asher-Smith was born in Orpington, London, but her parents are Jamaicans.

She revealed during the Live that her parents were of Maroon descent, and lived in the “mountains”. Fraser-Pryce was quick to point out in jess that there weren’t any mountains in St Elizabeth where she originally thought her parents are from.

Asher-Smith became Britain’s fastest woman in history when in the 2019 World Athletics Championships she earned Great Britain’s first-ever women’s World or Olympic sprinting title. She won the 200m event with a time of 21.88 seconds.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

World Champs

WATCH: Fraser-Pryce jokes Ja swept 200m thanks to ‘cousin’ Asher-Smith

Coronavirus

188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded

More From

Jamaica News

INDECOM to question male cop in disappearance of influencer

Attorney says two witnesses claimed they saw the woman leaving the cop’s apartment

See also

Entertainment

Merciless remembered for his ‘unmatched lyrical artistry’

Long-time manager says late entertainer, though known as ‘Warhead’, wasn’t like that in real life

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold, Fraser-Pryce the silver

Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints with an easy victory in the 200m on day seven of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night,
She

Jamaica News

Jamaica moving closer to zero unemployment, declares Holness

While indicating that Jamaica is moving closer to zero unemployment, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says full employment for the country will have implications for several local industries.
“We are

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols