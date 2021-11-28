WATCH: Gager pleased with drop in new COVID-19 cases in Trelawny | Loop Jamaica

Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager is beaming with pride that no new COVID cases were reported in the parish between November 15 and November 19.

He attributed the lull in infection to more persons taking the vaccine.

The mayor, who was bringing greetings at the Local Government and Community Month church service at the Abundant Life Ministries in Falmouth last Sunday, used the occasion to encourage more citizens in the parish to get inoculated.

“There were zero cases and it was just after that that a few other parishes came on board. So we are special because we have been holding it for so long. And I really want to say to my people, continue to take the vaccination because this is one of the main reason that allows us to reach this where we are today,” Gager remarked.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie,who was also in attendance at the church service, also encouraged persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Several mayors and other representatives from municipal corporations across Jamaica joined the worship service at the Trelawny church.

Local Government and Community week was held under the theme: ‘Local Government at the forefront of Building Back Stronger’.