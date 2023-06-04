WATCH: Golding flays PM for not shuffling Cabinet ‘in meaningful way’ Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has poured the proverbial cold water on the new-look Cabinet of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, arguing that the latter could not reshuffle the Cabinet in any “meaningful way”.

Golding, in his address to comrades at a stop during a tour of South East St Mary on Friday, accused Holness of being “unsettled”, highlighting what he seemingly suggested was the perceived lacklustre recent changes to the Cabinet.

“Him (Holness) juggle a few little things, but the major changes him waan mek (in the Cabinet) from January, him couldn’t mek because his own situation is not very strong in there,” Golding asserted.

Several political commentators had been anticipating that there would be major changes in Holness’ refreshed Cabinet, especially in the national security and education portfolios, but those did not happen as the respective ministers, Dr Horace Chang and Fayval Williams, survived the reshuffle.

Holness, during a press conference on May 22, announced Government Senator and banker, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, as the only new face in the Cabinet, and she took the post of Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation.

Holness also shifted some of the state ministers in the broader political executive, including Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn leaving the Health and Wellness Ministry to the Ministry of National Security, while there was a merger of some portfolio areas.

Daryl Vaz now heads the newly super ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, with JC Hutchinson serving as Minister of State, while Floyd Green heads the rebranded Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Veteran politician Karl Samuda resigned from the Cabinet ahead of the reshuffle that saw Pearnel Charles Jr taking his (Samuda’s) portfolio as Labour and Security Minister.

Audley Shaw was the only parliamentarian axed from the top decision-making body nationally, this after featuring for years in several JLP administrations as a Government minister.

His comments on the Cabinet and related issues aside, Golding urged PNP supporters, activists, ‘soldiers’ and workers to focus on their work on the ground.

He also reinforced the importance of the party remaining unified.

“… Come together as one, because united we stand strong, divided we will not make it. There is no room for division in the party now,” declared Golding.