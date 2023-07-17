WATCH: Golding lists PNP plans for some portfolio areas Loop Jamaica

Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, is again asserting that a future PNP-led Administration will transform the purported “failing” of the education system by implementing an initiative in which at least one child from each family earns a tertiary level degree.

It was among several plans outlined by Golding for sectors such as health, crime and agriculture while he rallied hundreds of comrades at a meeting in Yallahs Square in St Thomas on Sunday night, during which he presented Morant Bay Mayor, Hubert Williams, as the PNP caretaker candidate for West St Thomas.

Golding claimed that over the past seven years that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been in Government, it has not done enough in the areas of crime, healthcare, the cost of living and education.

“Comrades, the next PNP Government is going to take on challenges… We going to do the work,” declared Golding.

“We want to see a healthcare system where the equipment is properly maintained and people are treated with respect,” the PNP president proposed.

For education, he said: “We want to see an education system where the likkle pickney dem from early childhood to primary get the best standard of education in the whole hemisphere…, and help to build the country moving forward.”

Golding then endorsed a longstanding policy initiative of Senator Damion Crawford and a feature of the PNP’s 2020 election manifesto, which proposed that every family will have an opportunity to send one child to university.

“It will be a transformational reform,” said Golding.

He also promised that emphasis will be placed on the training system in the country under a PNP Government, to ensure that “real wealth is created in the country”, among other things.

Meanwhile, Golding said his party is committed to reviving the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) as one its crime fighting methods.

In the area of agriculture, he said the authorities need to stop treating it like a “poor cousin”, and instead, focus on ensuring that the sector is resilient.

Turning to the party’s prospective candidates in St Thomas – Hubert Williams in West St Thomas and Rosemarie Shaw in East St Thomas – Golding urged comrades to support them in the lead up to the next national polls that are due in 2025.