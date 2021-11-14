WATCH: Golding says Jamaicans tired of ‘pain of Labour Party’ | Loop Jamaica

In citing a raft of challenges which he said are currently affecting Jamaicans, Opposition Leader Mark Golding has asserted that citizens are growing “tired” of the Jamaica Labour Party Administration.

“COVID – Jamaica a lag behind… in vaccination. Cost of living getting higher; more seller than buyer. People a suffer! (Jamaican) dollar gone to 156 (to one United States dollar) this week; (It) come off a little yesterday (Friday). Dem a try hold it, but bread, flour, sugar, everything raise, comrades. (Also) chicken back,” said Golding.

“People dem ah feel it. People dem tired ah di Labour Party man; tired a di pain a di Labour Party!” he claimed.

The Opposition leader made the comments while addressing councillors and councillor-candidates at a People’s National Party (PNP) retreat on Saturday.

In advising the party’s candidates for the impending Local Government Elections, which are due by the end of February 2022, that the campaign will not be easy, Golding asserted that the political ground is “fertile”, due largely to the growing frustration of the populace.

“So comrades, it won’t be easy; di labourites dem nah gi wi nutten. We haffi guh fight fi it, but di ground is fertile.

“Crime out ah control. Rumours about now ’bout state of emergency about fi drop. It nah guh work though, ’cause dat strategy tried and failed,” declared the PNP president to comrades who banged on desks in agreement with their leader’s utterances.

Against that background, Golding called on comrades to be true to their message to the people of Jamaica as they hit the ground for the next Local Government Elections.

“We just have to be true to our message, (be) proud of what we have achieved, (and) be humble in how we approach the people. No arrogance,” he charged.

Meantime, Golding said he felt proud to be a member of the PNP, reminding comrades of the many achievements of past PNP Administrations, including “education for all through the Common Entrance” Examinations, which he said was introduced by past PNP leader, Norman Manley.

He also listed achievements under the leadership of Manley’s son, Michael, including the granting of maternity leave to women, and establishing the National Housing Trust (NHT).

“We are the party of… inclusive development, equal opportunities for all, and social justice for our people,” Golding declared.

“So when we go out there on the road and yuh a talk to the people dem, talk with confidence in yuh heart because yuh representing a great movement,” he contended.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said the Local Government polls will not be held during the 2021 calendar year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the PNP and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have agreed to participate in political debates to be organised by the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) ahead of the nation’s next municipal polls.