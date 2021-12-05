WATCH: Golding seeks to clarify ‘get wicked pon dem’ comments | Loop Jamaica

Peoples National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, has sought to clarify comments he made last Monday when he urged Comrades to “step up and get busy and get wicked” on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters as the Local Government Elections loom.

The comments which were made by Golding while he addressed Comrades of the Thompson Town Division in North West Clarendon, surfaced on Saturday in the media, with several individuals – mainly JLP supporters – taking offence to the remarks.

“Your party needs you now! It’s time to step up and get busy and get wicked pon dem to! Because if yuh think dis ting ago come easy, yuh fooling yuhself. It nah come easy; Labourite nah give up dis so easy.

“And di first step in di journey comrades, is to win back the next Local Government Election,” declared Golding during his address in Clarendon that has gone viral.

But, while on tour across various divisions in St Ann on Saturday, Golding sought to clarify what he meant in using the term “get wicked” on JLP supporters.

“So people, the word as you know from a PNP leader… is love. We believe in love. When I say it’s time to get busy, time to get wicked; what I mean by that is get serious and put your shoulder to wheel, and don’t take anything for granted.

“… And walk and talk… and greet the people and be humble among the people, because the people need leaders who are humble and listen to them and care for them. That is what I mean when I say those things comrades,” said Golding.

He went on to say that he is a firm believer in “peace and love every time”.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader lauded PNP supporters who accompanied him on his tour throughout the parish in a bid to drum up support for its councillor-candidates in the upcoming municipal polls that are due by February of next year.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has yet to indicate whether the polls will go ahead as scheduled.

He indicated at a JLP conference last week that the time was “miserable” for staging the polls, citing the new Omicron COVID-19 variant as a threat, as well as economic challenges.

However, JLP Chairman, Robert Montague, declared that the party’s machinery is ready for the polls, should the Government give the go-ahead for it to be held.