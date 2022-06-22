WATCH: Grieving mom, grandma remembers murdered Clarendon five | Loop Jamaica

A grieving Gwendyn White-McKnight, the grandmother of the four children found dead at their Cocoa Piece, Clarendon home on Tuesday along with their mother and White-McKnight’s daughter, Kemisha Wright, recounts their different traits in an interview after the gruesome discovery.

The killing of the family of five – Kemisha Wright and her four children Kimana Smith, 15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and little Kishaun Henry, a 23-month-old boy – has left the entire country reeling, with calls of condemnation coming from different areas of the country.

Watch as residents from Cocoa Piece also shared their thoughts on the type of person Wright was.

The five were found dead sometime after 7am Tuesday. Since then, the police have listed a relative, Rushane Barnett, as a person of interest in the matter.