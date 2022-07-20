WATCH: Gun holders trade bullets in reported road rage incident | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
WATCH: Gun holders trade bullets in reported road rage incident

The location in Montego Bay, St James, where bullets were traded on Tuesday afternoon by men believed to be licensed firearm holders

It was like a scene from a Western movie in the bustling Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday afternoon as men believed to be licensed firearm holders traded bullets after a reported dispute stemming from a road rage incident.

Both men received gunshot wounds and reportedly ended up at the hospital.

The incident, which unfolded shortly after 1pm Tuesday, resulted in a massive traffic build-up.

Crime scene investigators cordoned off the road to process the scene, which added to the traffic woes.

The Montego Bay police are investigating.

