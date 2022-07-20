WATCH: Gun holders trade bullets in reported road rage incident | Loop Jamaica

It was like a scene from a Western movie in the bustling Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday afternoon as men believed to be licensed firearm holders traded bullets after a reported dispute stemming from a road rage incident.

Both men received gunshot wounds and reportedly ended up at the hospital.

The incident, which unfolded shortly after 1pm Tuesday, resulted in a massive traffic build-up.

Crime scene investigators cordoned off the road to process the scene, which added to the traffic woes.

The Montego Bay police are investigating.