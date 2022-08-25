WATCH: Heavy flooding in Lucea, Hanover Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica News
Loop News

38 minutes ago

Flooding In Lucea, Hanover

A section of the roadway in the Hanover capital, Lucea, has been flooded as a result of a heavy downpour which lashed a section of the western parish on Thursday afternoon.

The high-rising waters along a section of the roadway caused a long back-up of traffic from Waterloo Road leading to the hub of the town.

Only heavy-duty vehicles could manoeuvre through the flooded roadway.

Some pedestrians had to be ferried across the water in dinghy boats operated by residents for a fee.

Businesses along the stretch of road were also curtailed as a result of the flooding.

