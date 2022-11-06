WATCH: High school system not training employable graduates – PM Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has lamented that many students are still exiting the secondary school system without the requisite skills to become employable.

In the face of some criticism of the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA Trust) relative to its present relevance and effectiveness, Holness has declared that the institution has not failed, but is still relevant to addressing the training needs of today’s youth.

Holness made the declaration while delivering an address at the Edward Seaga Human Development Lecture on the 40th anniversary of the HEART/NSTA Trust at the University of Technology (UTECH) on Thursday.

Seaga served as Prime Minister of Jamaica from 1980 to 1989, and established HEART/NSTA Trust on July 23, 1982.

According to Holness, the training institution was dear to Seaga’s heart. He said the trust was conceptualised to support growth and “increase” the pathways available for young people to improve themselves.

“… The problem that sparked the creation of HEART still exists today,” Holness indicated.

“Our secondary school system is simply not turning out the students at the level of education that makes them trainable, to get them to the next step of being employable,” the prime minister declared further.

“It doesn’t mean that HEART has failed; what it means is that HEART is still relevant in today’s circumstances,” he added.

Holness reasoned that HEART/NSTA Trust is a testament of Seaga’s policies and practices that have benefited all Jamaicans and transitioning political administrations.

“HEART, however, when taken into the context of a total structural readjustment of Jamaica and the Jamaican economy, would be an example of one of his (Seaga’s) policies that did not get caught in the narrow politics of the time, because the truth be told, is that HEART was continued and supported through all administrations that have come,” he stated.

While admitting that there have been policy changes at the training institution by various Governments, he said it continues to be a very important institution in the “architecture of Jamaica”.

Meanwhile, Holness said the objective of his Administration is to “create policies that will last and rise above narrow political agendas”.

He said he takes his lead from former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader and Prime Minister, Edward Seaga, relative to the development of such policies.

“If it is one thing you will say about this Administration, we get things done,” Holness concluded.