WATCH: Holness proposes death penalty for illegal gun conviction | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has come out clear and precise with his personal position on gun crimes which have been wreaking havoc in the society for years, in fact, decades.

In Addressing the ruling Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) annual conference in a virtual format on Sunday, Holness went straight to the point, and left all ambiguity outside of the conference floor at the National Arena in St Andrew.

While stating that he has been fundamentally against the death penalty, the prime minister indicated that within the context of the country’s longstanding serious crime problem, he would be willing to make an exception for gun crimes.

In fact, he said persons found in possession of illegal guns “should start with the death penalty,” and be only able to bargain down the severity of their sentences through the provision of useful information on the sourcing and sources of the illegal arms that landed the convicts in serious trouble with the law.

He said a new Firearms Act is in the making, and the Government will be seeking to bring more severity to the punishment by law, for illegal gun possession.

Below, a video of the relevant segment of Holness’ overall presentation at the conference outlines his precise statements on the matter.